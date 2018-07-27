Tottenham Announce 'Current' Name for New Stadium as Move-In Date Approaches

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to create a 'new stadium brand identity' as the club moves to the newly named Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The club are hoping that the new stadium will be used for more than just hosting Tottenham's home fixtures in the Premier League as it looks to compete with world-class, multi-purpose venues.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

A statement on the club's website reads: "As well as becoming a new, world-famous home for Tottenham Hotspur, our new stadium will also stage NFL matches, concerts and other major events as we look to create an iconic global sports and entertainment destination in Tottenham."

Spurs played last season's home fixtures at Wembley due to construction on the new stadium still being underway. Tottenham are now planning to play the majority of their home games at the new stadium as construction draws to a close.

Although the stadium will have its own distinct identity, Spurs are hoping that the new ground will reflect the club's history and heritage. The club stated: "our new stadium will currently be known as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the ‘A’ of the word ‘Stadium’ stylised to create an arrow pointing north, to represent our proud North London heritage.

"Further nods to our history can be found throughout the stadium, with Club mottos adorning the elevations of the building along with our distinguished cockerel crest cast in concrete around the stadium perimeter."

