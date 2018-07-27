Tottenham to Assess Victor Wanyama After Kenyan Misses Roma Win Due to Recurring Knee Problem

Victor Wanyama's fitness will be assessed by Tottenham following their 4-1 win over Roma in the pre-season US tour after he was forced to miss out.

He has been told to rest as a precautionary measure amid fears the knee injury he picked up last season would flare up again, according to the Mail Online.

It is still not known whether he will take part in Tottenham's next pre-season match against Barcelona in Pasadena on Saturday.

Spurs and Wanyama will be hoping it is not too serious after the Kenyan was forced to miss a large chunk of last season.

Tottenham are short in the midfield area with Eric Dier not returning to the squad until 4 August due to his World Cup exploits. This is also the case with Mousa Dembele, whose future at the club is still in doubt.

Meanwhile, Harry Winks has not travelled with the squad as he is recovering from an ankle operation.

Wanyama sustained the knee injury last summer playing in a friendly match. It took until December to fully recover so he will hope it is not a reoccurrence.





In other news, Tottenham youngster Cameron Carter-Vickers says he is ready for the new season and is hoping to start in the Lilywhites' first team.

#thfc Wanyama’s knee flared up in training on Tuesday. It’s the same one that ruled him out for 4 months but Spurs hope it’s not too serious. https://t.co/3F4Ku7xcG3 — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) July 26, 2018

He said: "I played a lot of games in the Championship, which is a hard league. I feel I've improved. I feel more confident out there. Playing week in, week out, it builds you as a player and a person."

Spurs will now face Barcelona in the International Champions Cup on 29 July before playing Milan on 1 August.