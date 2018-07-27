Tottenham Still Hope to Sign Jack Grealish on the Cheap Despite Aston Villa Takeover

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Tottenham are still confident that they can sign Jack Grealish for no more than £20m, despite the new ownership at Aston Villa.

With Villa on the brink of administration under previous owner Dr Tony Xia, Daniel Levy held off on bidding for Grealish as he was trying to take advantage of the precarious financial situation at Villa Park.

Villa have been saved from their financial woes after Xia sold his majority stake in the club to billionaires Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

Marc Atkins/Offside/GettyImages

The new duo have given their backing to manager Steve Bruce and promised to help him improve on Villa's performance last season, when they lost out in the playoff final against Fulham.

However, the new ownership does not necessarily mean that Villa are safe from Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, and Levy is hopeful that this situation may allow Spurs to sign Grealish on the cheap.

The Mirror claims that Grealish wants to return to the Premier League and believes that playing alongside the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli can boost his own international ambitions.

Grealish was born in Birmingham and, despite representing the Republic of Ireland at youth level, he has confirmed that he wants to play senior international football for England.

The 22-year-old broke into Villa's first team the season before they were relegated from the Premier League.

To some people's surprise, he has remained at Villa throughout two years in the Championship and Bruce will be determined to keep him on board for another promotion push this coming season.

Bruce has warned Tottenham that Grealish will not come cheap despite Villa's complicated financial situation.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)