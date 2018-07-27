VIDEO: Field Mic Catches Fans Yelling NSFW Taunts During Injury Stoppage at MLS Game

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

During Thursday night's game between Orlando City and NYCFC, there was an injury stoppage around 53 minutes into the game, which gave some Orlando City fans the perfect opportunity to yell out some pretty brutal insults that are in no way safe for work.

After a player on NYCFC got injured, a fan who was likely an Orlando City supporter could be heard yelling, "You (expletive) flopped!" After about twenty seconds, the insults intensified.

The same fan continued to comment as the injury delay persisted, claiming the player looked like a highlighter. He would elaborate a few seconds later, adding, "What a bold color choice? Is that floral for spring? Magenta?"

Near the end of the clip, the fan finished with perhaps the worst insult of all. Looks like someone had too much to drink at the stadium on Thursday. At the end of regulation, NYCFC picked up a 2-0 win over Orlando City, their 13th of the season.

NYCFC will face the Sounders in Seattle on Sunday before returning home to Yankee Stadium for a game against the Vancouver Whitecaps next Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)