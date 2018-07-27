Werder Bremen Confirm Signing of Dutch Midfielder Davy Klaassen From Everton on 4-Year Deal

July 27, 2018

Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen have officially announced the arrival of Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen on a four year deal. The former Ajax captain has made the switch to Germany for a rumoured £12m, only a year on from arriving at Everton for £23m.

Klaassen's opportunities on Merseyside were limited, and the 25-year-old was never really given the run of games he might have needed to become a success at the club. However, Everton have now cut their losses and allowed Klaassen to leave on a permanent basis.

Announced on the German side's official website, head coach Florian Kohfeldt has spoken of his delight at the player's arrival.


"With him we have our absolute desire player on the river Weser obtained," Kohfeldt began.

"We watch him very long and are glad that this possibility has opened up. Davy can determine a game's rhythm with his strategic sense, impresses with its creativity and is running strong and aggressive. It will be an absolute fixed point in our game."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

As for the player himself, Klaassen seems excited at the opportunity that lies ahead.

"It has already played a role that Werder has sought so intensely. It was important to know exactly where goes the journey even on the playing field. The ambitions of the Club convinced me.

"After my Exchange with Florian Kohfeldt, I have a good feeling that I can make a major contribution here with my skills. The coaches want to play an attractive, attacking football. Sure I am delighted.

