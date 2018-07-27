West Ham United's Second Bid for Ligue 1 Defender Reportedly Rejected by Lyon

West Ham United have reportedly had a second bid for Lyon's Brazilian defender Marcelo rejected, this time thought to be in the range of £22m.

The centre back was a mainstay in Lyon's back line last season, making 35 Ligue 1 appearances and 49 in total, more than repaying the €7m Lyon forked out for him in the summer of 2017.

It's understood that West Ham's initial bid of just over £15m was rejected outright by the French outfit, but the Hammers seem keen to get their man.

According to Goal, West Ham's improved bid was thought to be around £22m, a hefty fee for a player who has already reached the peak of his career at the age of 31.

Goal also claim that West Ham have committed to £50,000-a-week deal for the Brazilian to try and lure him to London this summer. Despite the increase in bid from the Hammers, it's understood that the second bid has also been rejected by Lyon.

West Ham are now faced with a tough choice - give up on getting their primary defensive target or offer even more money for a player whose best days may be behind him. It appears Lyon are taking a hard line stance during these negotiations, and if West Ham wish to pry him away it may take them paying over the odds.