West Ham United's Second Bid for Ligue 1 Defender Reportedly Rejected by Lyon

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

West Ham United have reportedly had a second bid for Lyon's Brazilian defender Marcelo rejected, this time thought to be in the range of £22m.

The centre back was a mainstay in Lyon's back line last season, making 35 Ligue 1 appearances and 49 in total, more than repaying the €7m Lyon forked out for him in the summer of 2017.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

It's understood that West Ham's initial bid of just over £15m was rejected outright by the French outfit, but the Hammers seem keen to get their man.

According to Goal, West Ham's improved bid was thought to be around £22m, a hefty fee for a player who has already reached the peak of his career at the age of 31.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Goal also claim that West Ham have committed to £50,000-a-week deal for the Brazilian to try and lure him to London this summer. Despite the increase in bid from the Hammers, it's understood that the second bid has also been rejected by Lyon.

West Ham are now faced with a tough choice - give up on getting their primary defensive target or offer even more money for a player whose best days may be behind him. It appears Lyon are taking a hard line stance during these negotiations, and if West Ham wish to pry him away it may take them paying over the odds.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)