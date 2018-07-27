Wolves Face Competition From Porto in Race for Portuguese International Pepe

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Wolves' Portugal-centric recruitment drive is set to continue as they have set their sights on former Real Madrid centre back Pepe.

Reports in Turkey, where Pepe plays his club football for Besiktas, claim that Porto will also make an attempt to sign the Portuguese international, who is valued at around £7m.

Joao Moutinho became the seventh Portuguese player to join Wolves when he signed from Monaco this week for a measly fee of £5m, as Nuno Espirito Santo continues to use his relationship with agent Jorge Mendes to his benefit.

Despite now being 35 years old, Pepe still has excellent defensive nous and would add valuable experience to Santo's back line. 

Pepe played in all four of Portugal's matches at the 2018 World Cup, scoring against Uruguay in the last 16 match which proved to be Portugal's last of the tournament. Pepe now has 99 caps for his country.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

In his heyday, he made over 300 appearances for Real Madrid, helping them to win three La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues during his decade at the club.

Prior to that he played for Porto and his connections with the Portuguese champions may give them the advantage in this race. He may feel that the pace of the Premier League is too much for him at his age.

Pepe is entering the final year of his contract at Besiktas, where he earns £80,000 a week.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)