Wolves Face Competition From Porto in Race for Portuguese International Pepe

Wolves' Portugal-centric recruitment drive is set to continue as they have set their sights on former Real Madrid centre back Pepe.

Reports in Turkey, where Pepe plays his club football for Besiktas, claim that Porto will also make an attempt to sign the Portuguese international, who is valued at around £7m.

Joao Moutinho became the seventh Portuguese player to join Wolves when he signed from Monaco this week for a measly fee of £5m, as Nuno Espirito Santo continues to use his relationship with agent Jorge Mendes to his benefit.

Despite now being 35 years old, Pepe still has excellent defensive nous and would add valuable experience to Santo's back line.

Pepe played in all four of Portugal's matches at the 2018 World Cup, scoring against Uruguay in the last 16 match which proved to be Portugal's last of the tournament. Pepe now has 99 caps for his country.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

In his heyday, he made over 300 appearances for Real Madrid, helping them to win three La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues during his decade at the club.

Prior to that he played for Porto and his connections with the Portuguese champions may give them the advantage in this race. He may feel that the pace of the Premier League is too much for him at his age.

Pepe is entering the final year of his contract at Besiktas, where he earns £80,000 a week.