Barcelona Manager Ernesto Valverde Makes Dramatic U-Turn Future of Spain International

By 90Min
July 28, 2018

In a radical U-turn, Barcelona have decided that they would prefer to keep hold of forward Munir El Haddadi this summer, rather than loaning him out to Sevilla. Ernesto Valverde is believed to be keen to use the striker as a backup in attack - but hopes to sell Paco Alcacer in the meantime.

Initially, Munir was all but set to book a flight to Seville - assuming that Alcacer wouldn't receive a reasonable bid from another club (Barca want to recoup the £30m they paid for the attacker when signing him from Valencia).

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

However, Sport claim that in a swift change of plans, Valverde would now rather keep the 22-year-old Munir and get rid of Alcacer; preferring the younger of the two players.

It isn't as simple as that, though, as you might expect. The report goes on to state that Munir himself would prefer the move to Sevilla, where he would likely receive more game time and hold higher importance within Pablo Machin's side.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

But Valverde has a plan. He wants to tie Munir down to a new contract (which the player is also reluctant to sign), persuading him to stay on by offering more game time as well as a future transfer fee percentage.

Negotiations with Sevilla remain open over the loan switch, but at this point in time they are frozen. It appears that Barca are praying on a club swooping in for Alcacer in order to give them an excuse to keep hold of Munir.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

It could well be that the deal for Munir's year away from Camp Nou doesn't become official until the 11th hour, should no bid come for Alcacer.

