How to Watch Barcelona vs. Tottenham: ICC Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how you can catch Barcelona play Tottenham Saturday, July 28.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 28, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur will play against Barcelona on Saturday, July 28 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

This is the second match for Tottenham in the International Champions Cup. On Wednesday, Spurs earned a 4-1 win over AS Roma in San Diego, and on Tuesday the squad will face AC Milan at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Saturday's match will be the first for Barcelona in the series of friendlies. On Tuesday Barcelona will take on AS Roma at AT&T Stadium in Texas, and next Saturday the squad matches up with AC Milan at Levi's Stadium in California.

How to Watch

Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN

