Bayern Munich Reportedly Open to Selling Star Midfielder Arturo Vidal Amid Inter Interest

By 90Min
July 28, 2018

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has reportedly been told he can leave Bavaria this summer, as speculation surrounding a potential move to Inter increases.

I Nerazzurri have been heavily linked with the 31-year-old - who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United over the years - and it now appears that the German outfit will be willing to sell the midfielder, but only if the price is right.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

It looks set to be a summer of change in Munich, as Vidal joins German defender Jerome Boateng in a list of players that are surplus to requirements at the Allianz Arena. Inter have now been given the go-ahead to make a bid for the Chilean, according to the Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia).


Vidal is not unfamiliar with the Serie A, having played for Juventus for three years before making his move to Bayern in 2015, where he played 91 times for La Vecchia Signora, scoring 28 times.

His current record in the Bundesliga is equally as impressive, scoring 14 times in 79 appearances for Sterns des Sudens, however he is set to no longer be one of the first names on the team sheet at the Allianz Arena next season.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Vidal would represent yet another high profile signings at the San Siro this summer. The club have already secured the services of Radja Nainggolan from AS Roma, as well as Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah.

