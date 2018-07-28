Benfica will face off against Juventus in New Jersey's Red Bull Arena on Saturday in the International Champions Cup.

Juventus remains the talk of the offseason after acquiring superstar Cristiano Ronaldo via transfer from Real Madrid. Although Ronaldo will not play in the ICC, Juventus may be considered among the favorites to hoist the Champions League trophy next spring.

Benfica enters the game with a 2–2 victory over Dortmund in penalty kicks in Pittsburgh this week.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can watch live via ESPN+ or on the WatchESPN app.