Crystal Palace and Newcastle Lodge Bids in Crowded Race for Unwanted Liverpool Striker

Crystal Palace are set to come in for Liverpool striker Danny Ings, who looks to have fallen out of favour at Anfield.



Since his £8m transfer to the Reds in the summer of 2015, Ings has managed just 14 Premier League appearances in what have been three injury plagued seasons for the Englishman, and it now looks as though Jurgen Klopp has no plans for him for the coming season - having left him out of Liverpool's pre season tour of America.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

With Ings now looking for a way out of Liverpool, a number of Premier League outfits such as Newcastle, Southampton and Leicester have registered their interest in the striker, but the Times report that Palace are currently leading the race to sign him.



The Eagles are keen to add depth to their attacking options before the window closes in two weeks time and it looks as though Ings has become a prime target for Roy Hodgson, although he won't be cheap with Liverpool setting an asking price of £20m for the 26-year-old.





This wouldn't be the first time Palace have taken one of Liverpool's strikers, with the two clubs agreeing a £32m transfer which saw Christian Benteke move to Selhurst Park in 2016. After a promising start to his time with Palace, the Belgian had an underwhelming season last time out and will be looking for a change of fortunes this season.

Ings looks to have fallen into a similar predicament Benteke found himself in not too long ago, having been deemed surplus to requirements at Anfield. Will a move away from Liverpool reignite his career? Only time will tell.

