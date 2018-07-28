David Ospina Edging Closer to Arsenal Exit as Clubs 'Shake Hands' on Deal for Summer Transfer

Arsenal have accepted an offer from Turkish outfit Besiktas for Columbian goalkeeper David Ospina, with reports in Turkey claiming that the two clubs have shaken hands to agree a deal over an undisclosed fee.

The Gunner have been locked in talks with the Black Eagles over a move to south-eastern Europe for the shot-stopper after Arsenal secured the signing of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the summer, pushing Ospina down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

Lionel Ng/GettyImages

The South American has been demanding a salary of £3.55m for the season, but the Turkish Super Lig side want to finalise an annual wage packet closer to the region of £3m, according to Turkish news outlet Fanatik.





Despite the advanced stages of the move, Besiktas have lined up potential replacements if the Ospina deal falls through - with Bursaspor shot stopper Harun Tekin keeping the interest of ‘Kara Karatallar’.



IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Besiktas are keen to get their hands on a new goalkeeper after selling their first choice Fabri to Fulham for £5.3m last week.

Ospina is expected to return from his holiday in the next few days after being given an extended break after the World Cup in Russia, when he is expected to travel to Turkey for a medical after personal terms have been agreed.