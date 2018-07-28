Jose Mourinho Considering Using Nemanja Matic in Defence if Transfer Plans Fall Through

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly thinking about moving Nemanja Matic into centre back ahead of the new season if the Red Devils fail to sign a new central defender in the remaining days of the summer transfer window.

Matic isn't completely new to the heart of defence. Earlier on in his career, Matic spent time as a centre-half, and has even filled in at the back on occasion for Mourinho - but putting the 29-year-old is very much a last resort for the United boss.

That is, according to the Independent, who report that Mourinho is still desperate to sign a world class centre back, but will not hesitate to shift Matic there if plan A fails.

The problem for Mourinho is that the club hierarchy are reluctant to sign yet another defender for the Portuguese manager. As it stands, seven players are capable of filling in there (not including Matic).

Marcos Rojo is expected to leave the club soon, with Wolves looking the most likely outfit to snap up the Argentine international.

Mourinho is still quite confident of bringing someone in with only two weeks left of the summer transfer window, and has his eyes most firmly set on Leicester's Harry Maguire and Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld.

What isn't so appealing to the club, though, is their respective price tags - both set at a whopping £75m.

The Red Devils are keen to haggle that number down, but face a tough task in doing so. Their more likely option is Alderweireld - who seems surplus to requirements at Spurs, and is available next summer for as little as £35m, but there is little time remaining to pull off the deal.

All's not a problem if they fail, however. United have a good history of Serbian Nemanjas at centre back.