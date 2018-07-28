Jurgen Klopp Gives Interesting Response When Asked About Potential Nabil Fekir Transfer

Jurgen Klopp gave an interesting response when asked about the ongoing Nabil Fekir transfer saga.



Prior to the World Cup it looked almost certain Liverpool had signed the Frenchman for a fee around £53m with just the formalities left to be sorted. However a spanner was then thrown in the works due to complications in the player's medical examination results.

As a result the Reds tried to negotiate a lower transfer fee which ultimately lead to the deal falling through and to Klopp opting to use the money to fund a £67m move for Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson instead.

Fans were very disappointed with the news of talks between the club and Fekir breaking down, however their hopes of signing the forward have been rekindled in recent weeks with reports suggesting Liverpool's interest in Fekir is still alive.



The Reds are currently in America competing in the International Champions Cup and speaking to Sky Sports (via the Daily Mirror ) prior to their next game against Manchester United, Klopp was asked whether a deal for the Frenchman was indeed still on the cards and gave a rather cagey answer.

He said: "If nothing happens with our boys, we press on. If something happens, you always have to make sure you react. If not now, then maybe next window or next summer."





It looks as though Klopp won't be pressured into a big money move for Fekir unless he's forced too, especially after spending over £150m so far this summer, meaning fans will have to wait a little longer before a deal can materialise.