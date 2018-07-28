Liverpool Star Explains Why He Decided to Leave the Club on Loan Last Season

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge opted to colourfully describe his return to Anfield this summer using an unusual metaphor, claiming that his second chance with the club mirrors a second chance that someone might get with an ex-girlfriend.

The 28-year-old has experienced the highs and lows of life in Merseyside, but the former Chelsea striker is currently on the fringes of the Reds' plans heading into the new season - a polar opposite position to when he partnered Luis Suárez a few years ago.

Sturridge was even forced to spend the second half of last season on loan with West Brom in the search for regular game time. However, the England international made just a handful of appearances as the Baggies were relegated to the Championship.





Upon returning to Anfield this summer, many expected that Sturridge would be sold as the club looked to shift out its so-called dead wood. But the forward is eager to prove his worth next season, insisting that he doesn't see himself leaving the club before deadline day on August 9.





"I've never had any issues with anybody at the club," Sturridge said during pre-season, quoted by ESPN. "I've never had any issues with the manager, with the staff. I love it here. I love the players, but sometimes you have to do something for you.

"It's the same as, I don't know, if you've been with a woman for a long time, and then you're like, 'Man, I don't feel like it's working out anymore.' But then you go away, like, 'Me and my girl's relationship was kind of sweet still. I might have to go back there.' It's kind of like that."

"Like I said, I've always loved the club. I've never changed. I don't see myself going, but you never know what happens in the future," he added. "I'm looking forward to trying to help the team be successful this season."

Sturridge is entering the final year of his contract with Liverpool before he becomes a free agent. The club will now have to make a decision over his future; sell the forward this summer or risk losing him on a free transfer in 12 months.