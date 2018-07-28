How to Watch Manchester United vs. Liverpool: ICC Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to see Manchester United take on Liverpool July 28.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 28, 2018

Liverpool and Manchester United will face off Saturday, July 28 in Ann Arbor, Mich. for an International Champions Cup match at The Big House, formally known as Michigan Stadium.

This will be the third and final ICC match for Liverpool this year. After a 3-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte Sunday, the squad bounced back with a 2-1 win over Manchester City at MetLife Stadium Wednesday.

Manchester United opened up its run of ICC matches with a draw against AC Milan Wednesday at the StubHub Center. After this match, Manchester United will get to see Real Madrid for a contest at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

How to Watch

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN

 

