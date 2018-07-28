Newcastle United Reportedly Accept Fulham Offer for Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Newcastle United have reportedly accepted an offer from Premier League newcomers Fulham for Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mitrovic spent the second half of last season on loan at Craven Cottage, and his impact was felt instantly as the West Londoners went on a scintillating run of form which would see them win the Play-Off final. Mitrovic bagged 12 goals in 17 appearances for the Cottagers, and endeared himself to fans in the process.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports North-East reporter Keith Downie, Newcastle have now accepted a bid for the Serb. It's understood that he will now leave Newcastle's training camp in Portugal to complete his move to West London ahead of the new season.

Despite his obvious talent, Mitrovic never properly got going during his time on Tyneside, with some inconsistent performances and some head scratching, somewhat idiotic, moments being the lasting memory from his time at the club.

The Serb appeared to find a home at Fulham though, and his performances last season were pivotal in the club's eventual promotion back to the Premier League.

While a fee has not yet been disclosed, Fulham now look set to make yet another impressive signing this summer. The club appear to be heading in the right direction, and are seemingly building for a long future in the Premier League.