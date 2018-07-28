Pep Guardiola Confirms All But Two Man City Players Will Return Early for Community Shield

By 90Min
July 28, 2018

Manchester City will have just two senior players missing from their Community Shield match against Chelsea on August 5, with Pep Guardiola confirming that 'most of them' are coming back early from their summer holidays.

The Citizens saw 16 of their players head to Russia this summer on international duty, with all of them eligible for a maximum of three weeks holiday once their World Cup campaign came to an end.

MANAN VATSYAYANA/GettyImages

But Guardiola has confirmed that the majority of his title-winning squad will be available when City travel to Wembley next month, with their league campaign kicking off in London a week later against Arsenal.

"Most of them are coming back. We have just four or five days to prepare for the [Community Shield] so we have to adapt," Guardiola said ahead of their final match in pre-season against Bayern Munich, quoted by the Telegraph. "Some of them are coming back before, some are coming back after the final.

"We need players for the final but if they are not coming back we'll play with the guys who are here.

"It is not an ideal situation, we prefer to be together but it is the same for [Bayern Munich manager] Niko Kovač or for the other managers - the calendar is the calendar so we have to adapt.

"We have made one pre-season and now we need another pre-season before the start of the season," he added.  "I would prefer for them to come back as soon as possible but it is not possible."

Manchester City's title defence kicks off at the Emirates on August 12, but the reigning champions will then have an easier run of fixtures before their next heavyweight clash against Liverpool at the start of October.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)