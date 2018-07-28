Petr Cech Sends Statement of Intent to New Gunners Signing Bernd Leno

Arsenal goalkeeper has revealed his strong intentions of not giving up his status as the Gunners’ first choice shot-stopper, insisting that he will be doing everything in his power to keep hold of it.

The ex-Chelsea man has been in the way of 12 months of criticism from the Emirates faithful over his inconsistent performances and a number of high-profile mistakes in the last campaign, most notably against Brighton and Swansea City.

TF-Images/GettyImages

With new Gunners boss Unai Emery signing Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen, Cech’s formerly cemented position in Arsenal’s starting XI is now under threat.

Arsenal’s first game will be against reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday 12th August and the Czech is eager to be involved in the match, telling Sky Sports News that he is keen to stay at the Emirates and fight for his position in the team.

Lionel Ng/GettyImages

“I said from the start I want to stay and fight for my place in the team and I will honour my contract unless the club tells me to go," he insisted. “I am performing hard and training hard every day to be ready and be ready for when my opportunity comes.

“I want to show the manager I can be the starting goalkeeper and all the players do the same and I think it’s great for the team. Every new player has to find a way to adapt in the team, including Bernd, but he has been working really hard and really well in training and that is all you can do as a new player.”