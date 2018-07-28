Spurs Misfit Pledges to Keep Improving in North London Despite Frosty Reception From Fans

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has insisted he is unfazed by criticism of his performances during his first two seasons at the club, and he has pledged to prove his doubters wrong in the coming campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino signed Sissoko for £30m from Newcastle two years ago, but in that time he has failed to win over the Spurs faithful and is regularly cited as a scapegoat when things go wrong.

Some sections of the Tottenham support even booed when Son Heung-min was substituted rather than Sissoko during a draw at Southampton, a reaction that Pochettino took umbrage with.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The support of his manager means a lot to Sissoko, who believes that he improved last season after a difficult first year.

"I think my first season here wasn't easy," he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "I came late, I didn't have pre-season and it was a new challenge for me. But last year I played a lot of games and I did well - like the team. This year is going to be the same.

"I will try to play more and I will try to do better and better. I'm happy with everyone here. The staff are always happy with me so I'll try to keep going."

Tottenham will be in the Champions League for an unprecedented third consecutive season in 2018/19, and Sissoko wants to help Pochettino's team continue their upwards momentum.

"My ambition is the same as always," he said. "To try to be better and better, to try to improve, to try to help the team to finish higher up the league, try to go far in the Champions League. Try to perform."

Tottenham kick off their Premier League campaign against Sissoko's former team Newcastle on 11 August.