West Ham Make Approach for Celtic Midfielder Olivier Ntcham After Impressive Season in Scotland

West Ham have reportedly made an approach for Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham as they look to beef up their midfield ahead of what will be considered a transitional season.

Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini will be starting his first season back in the Premier League, in charge of the Hammers, and has apparently identified an ex-City player as a target.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Ntcham joined Celtic from the Sky Blues last summer for £4.5m and had a good season in midfield, playing alongside captain Scott Brown.

The Frenchman scored nine goals in 48 appearances for the Scottish outfit last season and his performances saw the side win the domestic treble.

According to French publication L'Equipe, the 22-year-old is now wanted by the Londoners, who are said to have made an enquiry regarding a transfer fee.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Celtic, though, are under little obligation to sell, given that the player is contracted to them until 2021, and are said to be unwilling to let him leave. The club are expected to resist any bids brought forward by the Irons this summer but the report from France did not suggest that the Premier League outfit have gone any further than making enquiries.

According to sources in Scotland, the Hoops aren't looking to sell any of their players before the close of the transfer window. And given Ntcham's status in the side, he is one of the last players they'd be willing to offload.

God can take one of my wee cousins before West Ham can take Olivier Ntcham and that’s that. — Kouassi Aboozemate (@camelmagnet) July 27, 2018

West Ham, though, have already made a great midfield signing this summer, bringing Jack Wilshere in on a free transfer. The Englishman is expected to have a huge impact at the club as long as he can remain healthy.