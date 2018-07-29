WATCH: Arthur Melo Scores Stunning Goal for Barcelona Against Tottenham

The 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder enters Barcelona with big expectations, and on Saturday he gave fans a taste of what's to come with an audacious goal against Spurs in the International Champions Cup. 

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
July 29, 2018

"I'm not Xavi, I'm not Iniesta," said Arthur earlier this month, when speaking of the Barcelona legends during his first press conference with his new club. "I'm Arthur. I don't know if you are all familiar with how I play, but I think my style fits Barça."

On Saturday, the young Brazilian made his debut with his new club, showing Barcelona fans exactly what he meant after putting on an impressive display against Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup. In front of an excited audience inside the Rose Bowl, the midfielder played smartly, showcasing his natural vision, movement and his unique dribbling style. while dealing with the Tottenham's familiar pressure. 

In the 29th minute, he grabbed his first goal by collecting the ball just outside the box and slamming it past Spurs stopper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Barcelona won the match on penalties and afterwards his teammate and compatriot Rafinha said, "I don't like to make comparisons but Arthur reminds me of Xavi. He has the touch of Xavi, the way he touches the ball. He's a great signing for Barcelona."  

Touted as one of the best midfielders in Brazil while playing for Gremio, Barça reached an agreement with the Brazilian club in March, but it wasn't until July 9 when the Spanish giants made the deal official.

Watch out for the 21-year-old as he prepares for a new chapter in his career as he takes on La Liga and Europe. 

