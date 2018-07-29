Barcelona Midfield Pair Could Miss Start of Season After Suffering Hamstring Injuries Against Spurs

Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes both limped out of Barcelona's pre-season friendly against Tottenham on Saturday, and the club have confirmed that both suffered hamstring problems.

Suarez and Gomes were both withdrawn within 20 minutes at the Rose Bowl, and the club issued a statement on Saturday evening confirming that the pair were awaiting tests to verify the severity of the injuries.

This morning, RAC1 is claiming that Gomes will be absent for two months, meaning that he will miss the start of the La Liga season in three weeks time. It also means that he will be staying at Barcelona this summer, despite rumours linking him with a move away.

The forecast is slightly brighter for Suarez, who will only be absent for 2-3 weeks according to the same source. Both he and Gomes will return to Barcelona today.

The injuries to Suarez and Gomes leave Barcelona light in the centre of midfield ahead of their second International Champions Cup match against Roma in Arlington on Tuesday.

Several of their World Cup stars, including finalist Ivan Rakitic, are still on holiday following their exploits in Russia.

Munir El Haddadi and Arthur scored to give Barcelona a two-goal lead in Pasadena, but goals from Son Heung-Min and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou took the match to a penalty shoot out.

Barcelona scored all five of their penalties to win the match, with new Brazilian signing Malcom netting the winning kick.

Barcelona's first competitive match of the season comes a week before the league season begins, as they take on Sevilla in the Supercopa de España.