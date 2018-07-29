Chelsea Drop Interest in Rugani to Focus on Defender's Juventus Teammate Caldara

Chelsea are reportedly looking to bolster their defensive options ahead of the upcoming season, with a move for Juventus defender Mattia Caldara.

The Blues were said to be interested in Juventus' Daniele Rugani, but now their interest has said to have shifted to Caldara. The 24-year-old signed for the Old Lady in January 2017 from Serie A rivals Atalanta, but was immediately loaned back to the Nerazzurri until the end of the 2017/18 season.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

He impressed last season and even earned himself a call up to the Italian national side in June, where he played in a friendly against France. Evidently that has done enough to catch the eye of newly appointed Chelsea manager Mauricio Sarri and the Blues, according to Corriere dello Sport, have already presented an offer to Juventus, thought to be in the region of €40m.

However, it is being suggested that Juventus would not be willing to part ways with Caldara easily and would be looking to negotiate a larger transfer sum for the defender. They are reportedly valuing Caldara at €50m but could be persuaded to allow him to leave for €45m.

For me, if Bonucci wishes to go back home to Juventus and learn from his mistakes, he is welcome. But NOT at the expense of Caldara. — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) July 28, 2018

If a move is agreed between the two sides for Caldara, then it could also trigger a deal between Juventus and AC Milan. Caldara's departure would leave a gap in defence that Juventus are looking to fill with former player Leanardo Bonucci.





Juventus would reportedly be willing to offer Gonzalo Higuain in exchange for Bonucci as the Argentine striker may now be surplus to requirements following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.