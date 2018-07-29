Chelsea Move Into Pole Position to Sign Juventus Striker Higuain After Smashing Rival's Wage Offer

Chelsea are believed to have surged into pole position to sign Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuaín, after reportedly offering the Argentine ace a significantly more lucrative contract than AC Milan.

According to the Mirror, the Blues are prepared to offer the I Bianconeri man a £120k per week contract, while Milan are unable to compete with the offer due to their perilous Financial Fair Play situation. Both clubs are in the running to find a new striker this summer, while Juventus are rumoured to be ready to sell of a number of players in order to fund a move for Paul Pogba.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Chelsea's new manager Mauricio Sarri has previously worked with Higuaín at Napoli, where the striker scored a stunning 36 goals in 35 league appearances. Clearly, the new Blues boss is eager to link up with his trusted goal machine again, having already secured the signing of his former midfield gem Jorginho from Napoli.

If Milan miss out on their man, then they could well bring in Chelsea flop Álvaro Morata, who failed to make an impact in the Premier League last season despite becoming the club's record signing after making a £60m move from Real Madrid. It is likely that the west Londoners will be eager to recoup much of this fee, which could put a spanner in the works of the deal.

Higuaín could prove an exciting signing for the Blues should they get their man, given his exceptional record as a goal scorer. The 30-year-old netted 107 times in 190 league games with Real Madrid, and has had similarly impressive spells with Napoli and Juventus. Sarri will have to act fast to seal the deal though, with transfer deadline day rapidly approaching.

It is worth noting that Milan are not dead in the water, and could yet snatch Higuaín from under Chelsea's nose.

According to CalcioMercato, The player is set to arrive back in Italy to discuss his future today, and I Rossoneri will be determined to still be in the running. Given their recent escape from FFP sanctions, the club may throw caution to the wind make the signing.