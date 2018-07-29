Chelsea Owner & Chief Executive Meet to Plan Attack Over Targets Including £65m-Rated Pulisic

Chelsea could be set to end their summer with a big-money recruitment drive as owner Roman Abramovich and chief executive Marina Granovskaia met in the south of France to discuss a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic.

According to the Daily Mail, Pulisic was one of several names under discussion as Chelsea look to back new manager Maurizio Sarri with improvements to the squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Justin Berl/GettyImages

Pulisic, who has already earned a sterling reputation at the age of only 19, would reportedly cost Chelsea around £65m, with Bayern Munich among the clubs also interested in securing the winger's services this summer.

Abramovich and Granovskaia also met with representatives of Italian giants Juventus in Nice, where they discussed potential moves for Gonzalo Higuain, Daniele Rugani and Mattia Caldara.

Sarri has already returned to Serie A to sign midfielder Jorginho from former club Napoli and has named several other targets from the Italian league who Chelsea could look to sign this summer, with the Juventus trio at the top of the list.

Albert Perez/GettyImages

Higuain would serve as a replacement for the misfiring Alvaro Morata, who has struggled for goals at Stamford Bridge since his £60m move from Real Madrid last summer.





Meanwhile, other reports have suggested Chelsea have now cooled their interest in Rugani in order to focus on his Juve teammate Caldara.

Caldara, a young centre-back like Rugani, is yet to play competitively for Juventus after spending last season on loan at Atalanta. He has one cap for the Italy national team, having made his debut in June against World Cup champions France.





Abramovich and Granovskaia's meetings took place as Chelsea continued their pre-season in the south of France, drawing 1-1 against Inter in Nice.