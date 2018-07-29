Cristiano Ronaldo to Arrive at Juventus on Sunday as He Returns From Holiday to Start Pre-Season

By 90Min
July 29, 2018

Five-time Balon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will arrive in Turin on Sunday as his Juventus career is set to get under way.

He will join several teammates - who also played in the World Cup - as they return to pre-season training at the club's training ground on Monday, according to Football Italia.

Ronaldo flies in on Sunday as he prepares for pre-season, having been given an extended holiday following his World Cup campaign with Portugal.

Juventus signed the superstar forward for €100m earlier this summer as they look to finally take that next step and go on to win the Champions League, having been losing finalists twice in recent years.

Most of the Juventus squad are currently away competing at the International Champions Cup, although several World Cup stars will return to train alongside Ronaldo on Monday.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur and Douglas Costa will be the men to join CR7 in Turin as they gear up for another long season of Serie A and Champions League football.

World Cup finalists Blaise Matuidi, Mario Mandzukic and Marko Pjaca will all return to training slightly later after their exploits for France and Croatia this summer.

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss José Mourinho has warned Juventus that the signing of Ronaldo could backfire on them over the course of the upcoming season.

Rey Del Rio/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

"It is fantastic for Italian football: the Bianconeri will dominate for years and now it will be even easier with a player of [Ronaldo's] qualities," Mourinho said. 

"But, I think it can be extra motivation for their rivals. Maybe this supremacy of Juventus can give AC Milan, AS Roma, Inter Milan and Napoli a boost in the title race."

