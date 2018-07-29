Daniel Sturridge Reveals Class Reason Why Sheyi Ojo Took Penalty in 4-1 Man Utd Win

Daniel Sturridge has had a productive few games in Liverpool's pre-season tour. With the Reds currently in the United States on International Champions Cup duty, their forgotten man is enjoying a new lease of footballing life.

Plagued with injuries over the years, Sturridge only appeared three times in last season's loan to West Brom, suffering a hamstring problem while up against previous employers Chelsea.

However, Jurgen Klopp is happy with his number 15's attitude and fitness, highlighting Sturridge's potential to play an important role this term. He said,as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: “You can see he's enjoying himself in this moment.





“The most important thing is that Daniel stays fit. He only played half an hour today because it's been an intense week and I didn't want to take any risks with him."

Yesterday evening, Liverpool took on rivals Manchester United at Michigan Stadium in front of an announced 101,254 spectators. An incredible overhead kick goal from new signing Xherdan Shaqiri stole the show, but Sturridge's selflessness could be seen as more impressive.

Already having a goal to his name, Sturridge would have been confident of bagging another when Liverpool were awarded a second penalty of the game.

Speaking to LFCTV, Sturridge said: "You know what it was? I looked over and the gaffer was like 'go ahead.'

"And I was thinking, for Sheyi it's good for his confidence. It's a big stage for younger players. I've played in big arenas before, not to be cocky or anything, but I think it's good for these younger players to get the confidence.

"And he wanted to take it, he was confident. So, if you show the confidence and want to step up, then I'm not going to stand in your way, I'm not greedy for goals."

With a tally of 21 goals in the 2013/14 campaign, Sturridge can be lethal when on form and fully fit. He will hope to carry such performance levels into the Premier League for this upcoming season.