Fenerbahce Hand Leicester City 48-Hour Ultimatum Over Potential Loan of Out of Favour Striker

Turkish side Fenerbahce are interested in taking striker Islam Slimani off of Leicester City's books this summer and have reportedly handed the Premier League side a deadline.

Slimani joined the Foxes from Sporting CP after their title-winning campaign in 2016 but has so far failed to establish himself in the side or inspire confidence.

The Algerian spent the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle United and things were hardly different; so much so, the club declined an offer to sign him on a permanent basis.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Fenerbahce, though, are believed to be keen on signing the 30-year-old attacker, with manager Philip Cocu looking to strengthen his attacking options ahead of next season.

According to Tavkim, the Turkish outfit have given Leicester a 48-hour deadline and will pull out of a deal if their loan offer isn't accepted within the allotted timeframe.

The club want Slimani as part of their roster before Monday night in order for them to prepare for their Champions League qualifier against Benfica next month, per the report, and will likely seek other options if Leicester do not facilitate the move in a timely manner.

The striker only scored once in 12 outings for the Foxes last term before heading to St James' Park, and they're thought to be open to offloading him.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

A return to Sporting could also be on the cards, however, with the Portuguese club being credited with an interest in moving for the striker.

At the moment, it is unclear what will happen with the player, yet it's likely he takes his leave before the close of the transfer window.