Fiorentina Reject Opening €40m Bid for Giovanni Simeone from Atletico Madrid

Fiorentina have rejected Atletico Madrid's opening €40m bid for Giovanni Simeone, as dad Diego makes his number one priority reuniting with his son, according to Spanish publication Sport.

After having signed Gelson Martins and Thomas Lemar, Diego Simeone is looking at striking options to strengthen his Atletico side and his 23-year-old son, after an impressive first season in Florence, has been identified as the perfect option.





Simeone scored 14 goals in 38 Serie A games for Fiorentina, improving on his 12 in 35 tally the season before for Genoa. He scored a hat-trick against Napoli in April.

Fiorentina are said to be open to selling Simeone this summer, but only for a price they agree with - higher than what the Spanish side has currently offered.





Atletico President Enrique Cerezo opened his club's bidding at €40m, which was rejected, and Fiorentina are said to be holding a firm stance until they get a valuation they feel is more fitting for one of their brightest attacking talents.

Atletico had a rejected bid of 40m€ for Fiorentina’s forward Simeone, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Giovanni, who was born in Madrid when his father was playing for the club, has previously represented Argentina at under-20 and under-23 levels but is yet to earn himself a senior international cap.

Playing regular football for one of Spain's top three clubs could help push him closer to that career goal.

Before Simeone joined Fiorentina last summer, while still at Genoa, he was heavily linked with a move to Atletico to reunite with his father. However, the player chose to join the Italian side instead for an undisclosed fee.

It remains to be seen in the next few days whether Diego and his son will be finally reunited this summer in the Spanish capital.