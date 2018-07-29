How Klopp Has Triumphed Over Mourinho in the Battle of 'Mind Games' Ahead of 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
July 29, 2018

The new Premier League season has not got underway yet, but Jose Mourinho has already started with the infamous mind games that he was well known for from his time at Chelsea

The Portuguese manager recently aimed and fired an early shot at Jurgen Klopp, stating that Liverpool need to win the Premier League because of the money that’s been spent by the Reds so far this summer, completely forgetting that his side have spent exactly the same on transfers as Liverpool have but have a net spent of £315m compared to Liverpool’s £142m, and haven’t won the league in that time.

Kevork Djansezian/GettyImages

This isn’t the only hypocritical statement Mourinho has made over the years. He accused Sam Allardyce, manager of West Ham at the time, of being “anti-football” after a 0-0 draw in 2014 which ruined their title chances. 


Then, after a 4-0 defeat to Antonio Conte’s Chelsea, he was unhappy about the Italian whipping up the crowd, yet this is the same man who ran down the touchline at Old Trafford when his Porto side knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League in 2004.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are currently touring America as part of their pre-season preparations, and Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has taken the time to acknowledge Mourinho’s comments in his pre-match press conference against the Manchester outfit.

Al Bello/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

“One of my biggest goals in life is to make Jose smile", he said. “It doesn’t happen very often. I don’t even think it is a mind game, I think it is normal. I would never talk about Manchester United if no-one asked me about it.

“I have no problem with what Jose Mourinho is saying, it is a free world and he can say whatever he wants. If he is happy about our transfers even better. We know it doesn’t mean you win (trophies) automatically.”

Klopp can see right through the games being played by the Manchester United manager and wisely refused to get caught up in a war of words with the former Chelsea chief.

An attempt to put pressure on the Anfield club at this stage may linger with him and next season could be a long one if United are not top of the Premier League by December, and any attempt to topple the magnificent Manchester City will be tough after their record-breaking season last campaign.

Kevork Djansezian/GettyImages

With just under two weeks to go until the transfer window shuts, Liverpool’s business looks set to be complete after a very successful summer with transfers, while Manchester United have only made two signings, Fred and Diogo Dalot, and their marmite midfielder Marouane Fellaini signed a new two-year-deal, which has not gone down well with sections of the Old Trafford faithful.

If United secure the signing of Leicester’s Harry Maguire before the end of the window, it could be concluded that it has been a very successful summer for the Red Devils. Yet somehow Mourinho feels threatened by the progress from Merseyside and should concentrate on building his squad rather than taking shots at others.

