Jurgen Klopp Delighted With Goalscoring Debut for Xherdan Shaqiri as Reds Rout Man Utd

Jurgen Klopp lavished praise on Xherdan Shaqiri after the Swiss winger scored on his Liverpool debut in the 4-1 victory over rivals Manchester United, admitting that he was surprised with how quickly his new signing had settled in.

Shaqiri scored a sublime overhead kick and provided an assist for Daniel Sturridge's goal as Liverpool demolished United on Saturday, in front of a six-figure capacity crowd in Ann Arbor to end their US tour on a high note.

Shaqiri only joined up with the Liverpool squad this week but Klopp is amazed at how quickly the 26-year-old has adapted to his methods.

“That’s not normal after four days in the club, adapting that well to the style of play,” the Reds manager said, as quoted by the Guardian.

“We wanted to help him a little bit with the position so that it’s not too complicated. We gave him a lot of freedom, offensively playing natural, plus offering runs in behind, which is what he did especially around the Sturridge goal."

Klopp revealed that Shaqiri has been enthusiastic to join up with the squad as soon as he signed from Stoke, but was told to take a holiday first following his participation in the World Cup with Switzerland.

“For Shaq, in the moment he signed he wanted to stay immediately at Liverpool and train with us," Klopp said. "I think it was a week after he finished the World Cup, so I said: ‘No, no, no. Go’.

"He came back a few days ago and he was really excited."

Liverpool have two remaining pre-season matches against Serie A duo Napoli and Torino before kicking off their Premier League campaign against West Ham on August 12.