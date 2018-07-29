Mauricio Pochettino Labels Moussa Sissoko Injury 'Minor' After Tottenham's Barcelona Defeat

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has attempted to ease fear over an injury to Moussa Sissoko after the midfielder came off with a knee issue in Saturday's pre-season friendly.

The France international was forced to limp off, as his side were beaten on penalties by a youthful Barcelona outfit in Los Angeles. Sissoko's fitness concern adds to a growing list of players who have sustained injuries whilst on tour this summer.

Midfielder Victor Wanyama also picked up an injury to his knee in training, whilst youngsters Tashan Oakley-Booth and Kazaiah Sterling along with Erik Lamela carry knocks.

When speaking about Sissoko, the Spurs boss told in-house channel Spurs TV: "Yes, I think it's minor. Maybe he was a little bit tired, but I think it's not a big issue.





"We will wait until tomorrow or the next few days to see what happened."

Pochettino commented on the injuries to other players, which are also not considered to be huge concerns for the 46-year old.

"Erik (Lamela) was, after the game against Roma, a minor muscle injury, that's why he's here with us and we hope he can play against AC Milan (on Tuesday). Victor (Wanyama) has gone back with Tashan (Oakley-Boothe) to London to see the doctor. I think it was the same problem as last season in his knee. We will assess him in the next few days and see what happens."

Pochettino was speaking after his side lost out on penalties to an unrecognisable Barcelona side. The London club were 2-0 down at half time, but managed to battle back with goals from Son Heung-min and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou before Anthony Georgiou saw his spot kick saved in the shootout.

Tottenham will now face AC Milan in Minneapolis on Tuesday before kicking off their Premier League campaign away to Newcastle United - for the second year in a row.