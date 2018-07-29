Napoli Reach Agreement to Sign PSV Star Defender After Youssouf Sabaly Fails Medical

Napoli has reportedly reached an agreement with Dutch club PSV to sign Colombian full back Santiago Arias, after initial target Youssouf Sabaly failed a medical at the Italian club.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Partenopei are said to have agreed a fee with the Dutch champions, with Napoli willing to pay as much as €11m plus bonuses should certain requirements and milestones be met later down the line.





Personal terms have not yet been agreed with the player, but they're not predicted to cause any issues.

The 26-year-old Colombian featured for his country at the World Cup this summer in Russia - eventually losing in the round of 16 to England - and was linked with moves to Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis had previously said on Italian radio he was not entirely sure where the club stood with a deal for Arias, but it's now been revealed that talks are all but agreed.

The Italian side had initially been targeting a move for Bordeaux's Senegalese right back Sabaly, with everything in place for the transfer to be completed, but the player failed his medical.





It reportedly came back revealing a serious knee problem that would require surgery. As a result, the player will be out for the next two to three months and reports suggest that Napoli have ended talks with the French side.

As a result, the club are desperate to sign a replacement and are readying to push through and finalise a deal for Arias, which should be easy to do with an agreement now in place with his current club.





Arias joined PSV in 2013 and has made 172 appearances in all competitions for the Eindhoven side, scoring ten times in the process.