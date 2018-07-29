Pochettino Rules Out Gareth Bale Return But Reveals Tottenham Are Still Looking to Sign Players

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has ruled out a move to bring Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale back to the Premier League club.



Bale starred for Tottenham in the Premier League after coming through the ranks at Southampton and moved to Real Madrid in 2013. He has been linked with a return to north London, but Pochettino simply responded that "it's not realistic", when asked about the rumours.

The Spurs manager did reveal, though, that the club are looking to make signings before the transfer window closes on August 9, although seemed relaxed as he said that the club are 'going to see what happens' as they look to bring players in.

Mauricio Pochettino laughs off Gareth Bale links but stresses Spurs must strengthen: https://t.co/AAjh2FLcq5 pic.twitter.com/80xug7nEip — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) July 29, 2018

“With or without injuries, I think that’s our target [to bring in players] after finishing last season,” said Pochettino, via the Independent. “We want to add some quality who can help us to achieve the goals we want. We are going to see what happens in the next few days.”

When asked why he was so relaxed over the situation, Pochettino said he 'needs' to be relaxed and focus on the players he currently has at the club.

“Nothing is going to change if you have different moods or humour," he said. “You need to be relaxed and my focus is on helping the team and to deliver the way we want to play and to arrive in the best condition for the start of the season.”

Pochettino returning to Hotspur Way hoping to talk to Daniel Levy about our transfer business. pic.twitter.com/BD9lu54oU6 — Sam (@Heisenberg42) July 25, 2018

Midfielders Victor Wanyama and Moussa Sissoko have both picked up injuries during the club's pre-season campaign as they compete in the International Champions' Cup.

“Wanyama has gone back to London because they need to see the doctor there and we are going to assess over the next few days and see what happens. [With Sissoko] we hope it’s a minor injury, but he feels something in his hamstring.”

The absence of nine World Cup stars during the tournament has given Pochettino the opportunity to afford playing time to some of the club's Under-23 stars and the youngsters will benefit from playing against elite opposition on an international stage.

Kent Horner/GettyImages

“It’s amazing to give the opportunity to players like Luke Amos or Skippy [Oliver Skipp],” he added.

“To play against Roma and [against Barcelona] is a fantastic experience for them to enjoy. That experience is massive. We need to take positive things in a negative period of some injuries.”