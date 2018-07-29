PSG Boss Thomas Tuchel Claims Midfielder's Future 'Depends on Him' Amid Barça Exit Rumours

By 90Min
July 29, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel says the future of Adrien Rabiot is in the midfielder's own hands as he is linked with a move away from the French giants.

Rabiot has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer but Tuchel has refused to be drawn on any talk of a move and instead placed the ball firmly in the midfielder's court.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The 23-year-old only has one year left to run on his current deal at the club, meaning he could well be moved on this summer if he does not sign a new contract as PSG will look to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Speaking at a press conference in Singapore, Tuchel said, via Marca: "As I said in Munich, his talent is obvious as is his potential and I don't think we have seen the best of him yet.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

"I think he can still get better and there are still steps for him to take so I'm convinced that he can reach a new level at this club.

"For me, it is very important to have players who came through at a club but he has a complicated contract situation.

"In that type of situation, it is the player who has to decide. He has to show his commitment.

My opinion in all of this is clear and he knows it, but the decision depends on him."

Suhaimi Abdullah/GettyImages

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Tuchel joined PSG this summer, replacing Unai Emery who took the vacant managerial position at Arsenal

The club have already completed the permanent signing of Kylian Mbappe and signed Gianluigi Buffon from Juventus, with several players such as Javier Pastore leaving in order to help the club comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

