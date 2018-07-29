Sky Sports Reporter Claims West Ham's Summer Spending Could Top £100m With Porto Striker Targeted

West Ham could be set to make their eighth signing of the summer as they target Porto striker Moussa Marega.

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol via the Express, the Hammers are keen to boost their options in attack with Andy Carroll once again injured and only Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez Jordan Hugill available to lead the line for the club.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

West Ham have already spent over £80m this summer as they look to back new manager Manuel Pellegrini in the transfer market but could be set to open the chequebook once more to sign Mali international Marega, who is valued at around £22m.

"West Ham have spent quite a lot of money under their new manager Manuel Pellegrini and they still want to spend more money," Solhekol said.

"Our information is they have held talks over signing Porto striker Moussa Marega. He scored 23 times last season to help Porto win the Portuguese title.

HELDER SANTOS/GettyImages

"The Portuguese club are looking for around £22m."

Solhekol claims a deal for Marega could be partially funded by the sale of Pedro Obiang, with the midfielder falling out of favour under Dabid Moyes.

However, West Ham do not want to sell Obiang and the player will only leave the club if he chooses to.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"One player who could be leaving is Pedro Obiang. West Ham are close to agreeing a £10m deal with Sampdoria." he said.

"This deal will only go ahead if the player wants to move. West Ham don't want to sell, that's what we're being told.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

"He is seen as a key player under Pellegrini."

Former Manchester City manager Pellegrini joined West Ham this summer after a spell managing in China, with the Chilean replacing the departing David Moyes.