Spurs' Hopes of Bargain Deal for Aston Villa Ace Grealish Dashed as New Owners Lay Down Law

By 90Min
July 29, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have paid the price for their half-hearted efforts to sign Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish on a bargain deal, after the club's new owners have stabilised the Villans' financial situation and eliminated the need to sell.

According to the Mirror, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy had looked to capitalise on Villa's financial dire straits by forcing the club to accept a bid well below Grealish's value, but the Midlands club's high profile takeover last week has seen their finances skyrocket. 

Marc Atkins/Offside/GettyImages

Steve Bruce's side will now hold onto the 22-year-old for the time being, while Spurs will rue their missed opportunity.

New owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawaris boast a combined wealth of £40bn, which puts them third in the list of the most wealthy club owners in England. It is unclear how much the billionaires will look to invest in new players, but they could take inspiration from Premier League new boys Wolves, who invested heavily and won Championship title last season.

Spurs are yet to sign a single player in the current transfer window, which has caused unrest among many of the club's supporters.

However, Mauricio Pochettino already arguably has an excellent squad at his disposal, and may be confident that his side are more than capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season without any new recruits.

Despite playing some attractive football, and having World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane on their books, Spurs have been unable to turn their impressive play into silverware under Pochettino, and the pressure will be on the former Southampton boss to deliver next season. In almost a decade of management, the Argentine coach is yet to win a single major trophy.

In other news, Pochettino has claimed that he's happy with his side's pre-season preparations, but has admitted that the early transfer window deadline has made his recruitment strategy difficult. The Spurs boss claimed that the World Cup, combined with the early window, has made it more difficult for him to sign players than in previous seasons.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)