Spurs' Hopes of Bargain Deal for Aston Villa Ace Grealish Dashed as New Owners Lay Down Law

Tottenham Hotspur have paid the price for their half-hearted efforts to sign Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish on a bargain deal, after the club's new owners have stabilised the Villans' financial situation and eliminated the need to sell.

According to the Mirror, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy had looked to capitalise on Villa's financial dire straits by forcing the club to accept a bid well below Grealish's value, but the Midlands club's high profile takeover last week has seen their finances skyrocket.

Marc Atkins/Offside/GettyImages

Steve Bruce's side will now hold onto the 22-year-old for the time being, while Spurs will rue their missed opportunity.

New owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawaris boast a combined wealth of £40bn, which puts them third in the list of the most wealthy club owners in England. It is unclear how much the billionaires will look to invest in new players, but they could take inspiration from Premier League new boys Wolves, who invested heavily and won Championship title last season.

Spurs are yet to sign a single player in the current transfer window, which has caused unrest among many of the club's supporters.

Spurs went from being linked to Gareth Bale and Christian Pulisic at the start of the summer to in the closing days of the transfer window failing to secure a move for Championship and unproven Premier League prospect Jack Grealish.



Tottenham Hotspur all over.



😭🙈#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/8FG83SVE0A — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) July 28, 2018

However, Mauricio Pochettino already arguably has an excellent squad at his disposal, and may be confident that his side are more than capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season without any new recruits.

Despite playing some attractive football, and having World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane on their books, Spurs have been unable to turn their impressive play into silverware under Pochettino, and the pressure will be on the former Southampton boss to deliver next season. In almost a decade of management, the Argentine coach is yet to win a single major trophy.

In other news, Pochettino has claimed that he's happy with his side's pre-season preparations, but has admitted that the early transfer window deadline has made his recruitment strategy difficult. The Spurs boss claimed that the World Cup, combined with the early window, has made it more difficult for him to sign players than in previous seasons.