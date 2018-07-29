Turkish Club Fenerbahce Prepared to Pull Out of Deal for Forgotten Tottenham Striker Vincent Janssen

A report has revealed that Turkish giants Fenerbahce are close to pulling out of a deal for forgotten Spurs forward Vincent Janssen despite recent reports stating a deal was close.

Turkish newspaper Milliyet are claiming that Fenerbahce head coach Philip Cocu is not convinced by the Spurs outcast and is now looking for alternatives. This is in conflict with previous claims that the Dutch coach was looking to reconnect with his fellow countryman.

Tottenham are keen to offload Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente in a bid to raise £30 million. Where will they get the other £29.75m from? pic.twitter.com/QzJMr5n3KW — Kristian Sturt - Transfer News (@FootieWriter) July 23, 2018

Leicester City forward Islam Slimani might be a possible alternative as links have been made to the Turkish club in recent days.

A deal for Janssen could spark into life again if the club fail to acquire another target, but it seems the 24-year-old's wait for an exit might be a little longer. Janssen was not taken on Tottenham's pre-season tour of the US, which seemed to indicate an exit was close.

The striker has not been training with the first team squad and now sits in limbo hoping for a move away as his Spurs career looks over.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Janseen arrived in north London from AZ Alkmaar for a reported £19m fee in 2016. Despite coming with a good goalscoring record the previous campaign, Janssen failed to deliver.

Managing to only find the net six times in 38 appearances during the 2016/17 season, he was deemed a flop. The forward was sent on loan last season to Fenerbahce, where his scoring struggles continued. The striker only scored five goals in 19 appearances whilst in Turkey.