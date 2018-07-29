West Brom's Nacer Chadli Set for Loan Move to Turkish Giants Besiktas Following Impressive World Cup

By 90Min
July 29, 2018

Following an impressive World Cup campaign with Belgium, West Brom winger Nacer Chadli appears set to leave the club following their relegation to the Championship, with Besiktas favourites to sign the winger.

Chadli endured a challenging season with the Baggies, in which he was plagued by a series of injuries. He only managed eight appearances for the club all season as West Brom finished bottom of the Premier League.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Turkish outlet Futbol Arena have reported that Besiktas have won the race for the Belgian's signature. Besiktas are believed to have agreed on a loan deal, with an agreement to sign Chadli on a permanent basis next summer.

The 28-year-old is believed to be keen on making the move to Turkey, with West Brom resigned to losing some of their key players as they prepare for life in the second tier of English football.

Despite his difficult Premier League campaign, Chadli was an important member of Belgian's World Cup squad. He featured in six of his side's seven matches, playing a key role in the latter stages of the tournament.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

He was used as a wing-back by Belgium manager Roberto Martinez, allowing Chadli to showcase his power and dribbling abilities.


Chadli joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 as Tottenham reinvested the money from the sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid. He made 119 appearances during is time in London, scoring 25 goals and assisting a further 16 for his teammates.

Scott Barbour/GettyImages

West Brom opted to sign Chadli for a club-record fee of £13m in 2016. He went on to make 38 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and creating five. However, following West Brom's disappointing Premier League campaign, it appears as though Chadli's time at the club is now over.

