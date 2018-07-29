Xherdan Shaqiri Pleased With Stunning Bicycle Kick Goal on Liverpool Debut During 4-1 Man Utd Win

Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri has told the club how pleased he was with both his stunning bicycle kick goal and his overall performance during the 4-1 win against Manchester United.

Speaking with the club's official website, Shaqiri reflected on a debut performance that saw him set up Daniel Sturridge before acrobatically smashing home Ben Woodburn's late cross in front of 101,000 fans at Michigan Stadium.

He told his new club: "[It was] very beautiful. I think I'm used to doing it.





"No, I scored many times like this, I love bicycle kicks so I [am] always training this sometimes. The ball was perfect and why shouldn't you try? So I tried it and it was a very beautiful goal."

Alongside the Swiss maestro's strike, there were goals for Daniel Sturridge, who continued his impressive return to form during this pre-season, as well as Sheyi Ojo and Sadio Mane.





The 26-year-old Swiss forward, who completed his £13m move from Stoke City earlier in the window, was introduced as a second-half substitute in Liverpool's International Champions Cup match in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Shaqiri said he was confident he could build on his incredible start to his Liverpool career and make an impact at Anfield this summer.

Proud to make my Debut like this for @LFC 🔥🔥😎👌🏽 Big thanks to the fans in 🇺🇸for the Warm welcome🔴🔴#XS23#YNWA pic.twitter.com/dglB7xGmk0 — Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) July 29, 2018

He said: "I think it’s an amazing day; there are a lot of fans here and it’s my first game for this big club and I’m really happy and of course with the beautiful goal.





"It was amazing to play with this great team, you can see this team has amazing players, I feel good and I’m very happy."

Shaqiri played 92 times for Stoke in all competitions across three seasons, scoring 15 times. He has also netted 24 times in 71 senior international appearances for Switzerland.

Throughout his career, and particularly in recent seasons, Shaqiri has developed a reputation as a scorer of great goals, rather than being a great goalscorer. Many of his strikes for club and country have been eye-catching - much like his debut finish for Liverpool.

He added: "It’s a big club and I want to show my football too and you can see on the pitch that I have a lot of experience too.

Xherdan Shaqiri already doing Xherdan Shaqiri things in a Liverpool shirt 🚴‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LJgmesjozN — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 29, 2018

"I have played at a lot of big clubs and I want to help this team to go forward and I hope we can start a good season.

"That’s important to have good friendlies and today was a good friendly for us and a beautiful win too."