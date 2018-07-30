Arsenal Fans Recoil as Rivals Chelsea Are Linked With £30m Move for Midfield Star Aaron Ramsey

Roman Abramovich looks like he's ready to splash his cash again, with rumours that he has been plotting Chelsea's next moves from the south of France alongside club chief executive Marina Granovskaia.

Alongside links for stars such as Gonzalo Higuain, Christian Pulisic and Mattia Caldara, no name has caused more concern among rival fans than that of a £30m move for Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

As a definitely-not-jealous-of-Abramovich writer sitting at a desk in the pretty bleak and gloomy outskirts of Leicestershire, join me as I sulkily take a look at how Arsenal fans have reacted to the news on Twitter over the past day or so.

Ramsey, currently Arsenal's longest serving player, only has a year left on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium, and fans seem divided as to whether to let him leave or not - although nobody is particularly desperate to see the Welshman go in a hurry.

Hilarious.. 30 mil.. To a league rival.. Might as well just ask for him for free.. And take Auba while you're at it — Botoku Jide. J10 (@Its_Jide) July 29, 2018

So David, Alesha, Amanda and Simon have all said no. Now it's over to you, Paul...

Double it and it’s still an No from me — Paul Walton (@tickerp) July 29, 2018

Harsh. No golden buzzer for this latest transfer rumour. In fact, Arsenal fans are booing it off the stage - with £30m being labelled an 'embarassing figure' and one fan demanding 'no less than £50m' for their star midfielder.

£30m is an embarrassing figure for everyone involved regardless of contract situation. — New Arsenal FC (@NewArsenalFC) July 29, 2018

No less than £50M. Not a penny.



If Ox was worth £35M with virtually no goals or assists, then Ramsey is worth significantly more with 7 goals and 8 assists in the PL last year. He's in his prime years now too. — Norman Stanley (@roonious79) July 29, 2018

Some fans are not so keen on the idea of keeping Aaron around Arsenal. Mr Flint is a big fan of loyalty in football, but that disappeared many moons ago.

Sell him since he doesn't wanna sign a new deal — MrFlint (@FlintKaptain) July 29, 2018

You've got to feel for Arsenal fans. Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool, Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United, Olivier Giroud to Chelsea...

Keep... I'm so fed up of selling our best players to rivals 👊



If a decent offer comes in from abroad then maybe sell if he isn't wanting to sign a new contract. Personally want him to stay though... — Royal Rambo (@thegunnerscanon) July 29, 2018

Swap! Some fans are keen on the idea of doing a swap deal with Chelsea, if Ramsey is keen on moving to Stamford Bridge. Well, Danny Drinkwater is available...?

Swap for one of there’s if we are to do something by entertaining a rival by letting one of our players go — James Rowe (@JamesRoweNL) July 29, 2018

Seriously though, Chelsea do need to sort out their central midfield. Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ross Barkley all seem unlikely to make the cut this season, and someone is needed in the middle of the park to compliment Jorginho and N'Golo Kanté.

Okay, so they have Fabregas, but will he establish himself as a regular under Sarri?

It's no surprise then, really, that Chelsea have been linked with a deadline day move for Ramsey as Maurizio Sarri looks to put his stamp on the Chelsea squad.