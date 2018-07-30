Arsenal Slap €8m Price Tag on Out of Favour Forward Lucas Perez Amid Lazio Interest

Arsenal have reportedly set a €8m price tag for flop striker Lucas Perez, amid interest from Serie A outfit SS Lazio.

The 29-year-old Spaniard has become surplus to requirements at the north London club, and spent the entirety of last season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna.

He has since returned to his parent club for pre-season, but his situation has failed to improve despite Unai Emery's arrival. Emery is thought to be trimming his squad down so that he can fund moves for two more players.

According to Corriere di Roma (via Football Italia), Lazio are in the market for a new forward as they look to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

It emerged last week that I Biancocelesti had identified Perez as a key target, with sporting director Igli Tare confident that the striker will be able to turn his fortunes around at the Rome club.

Lazio finished 5th in Serie A last season, qualifying for the Europa League. They also won the Supercoppa Italiana, they also reached the Coppa Italia semi finals and the quarter finals of the Europa League.

Perez joined Arsenal in a £17m deal in 2016, but largely failed to make an impact at the Emirates Stadium. The striker made a measly 11 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, scoring on one occasion.

Perez scored eight goals in 35 appearances for Deportivo in a disappointing loan spell last season; a season in which the Spanish club were relegated from La Liga.

Lazio have been highly active in the transfer market in recent days, with boss Simone Inzaghi having confirmed the arrivals of Argentina's attacking midfielder Joaquin Correa from Sevilla and Fiorentina’s Croatian midfielder Milan Badelj.