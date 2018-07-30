Barcelona Consider Selling Thomas Vermaelen But Face Resistance From Manager Ernesto Valverde

By 90Min
July 30, 2018

Reigning La Liga champions Barcelona are considering parting ways with former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen, following the arrival of Sevilla centre back Clément Lenglet, according to reports in Spain.

The Catalan giants are supposedly concerned at the number of left-footed centre backs they have in their ranks, with Barcelona now keen to cash in on Vermaelen ahead of the new season to free up space in their squad.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

However, Sport have confirmed that the club's manager Ernesto Valverde is happy to have the 32-year-old defender in his team and is now looking to thwart the hierarchy's attempts to move Vermaelen away from the Camp Nou.

The Belgium international first moved to Barcelona following a five-year spell with Premier League side Arsenal, where Vermaelen made 150 appearances and earned a reputation as a goalscoring defender.

Since arriving in Catalonia the centre back has struggled to stay fit, often battling with injury during key parts of the season.

Vermaelen has only made 41 appearances for the Blaugrana over the last four years, with his only goal for club coming back in 2015 during a narrow win at home to Malaga.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The experienced defender still has one year left on his contract at the Camp Nou, and the club's decision makers would like to get some money back on their investment. However, with Yerry Mina's future also unclear, Vermaelen could be made to see out the remainder of his deal.

