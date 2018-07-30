Bayern Munich Boss Confirms That Robert Lewandowski Will Not Be Allowed to Leave This Summer

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski will be forced to stay in Bavaria next season despite his wishes to move elsewhere this summer, according to the club's head coach Niko Kovač.





The Poland international striker has spent the last four years at the Allianz Arena following a free transfer from German rivals Borussia Dortmund, going on to make 195 appearances for the Reds, scoring 151 goals and claiming 35 assists across all competitions.

Seemingly every summer, however, the 29-year-old flirts with a big money move to Real Madrid, with Manchester United also rumoured to be interested in signing the forward this summer.

Lewandowski once again had his sights set on the Santiago Bernabéu this year, but Kovač has confirmed that Bayern Munich won't sell their star forward ahead of the new season.





"He will not leave this club. We certainly don't want to let him go," Kovač told Sky Sports Germany, quoted by BuLi News.

"It's true that Robert toys with going elsewhere. One thing is what he wants, and the other is what we want. It's our decision. Robert has a contract - I don't know how long - and will stay here as long as possible."





"We want to achieve a lot with him. He is a great footballer who has already achieved a lot in the Bundesliga, has scored many goals and will now score many goals in the new season."

Lewandowski has spent the last eight years in Germany after an impressive spell with Lech Poznan alerted Europe's biggest clubs to fight for his signature. The veteran striker, who is sixth in Bayern Munich's all-time record goalscorers list, has gone on to make over 250 appearances in the Bundesliga.