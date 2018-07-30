Ben Woodburn Close to Aston Villa Loan as Reds Midfielder Is Withdrawn From Training Camp

Aston Villa are planning a loan move for Liverpool starlet Ben Woodburn, with the Wales international set to be withdrawn from the Reds' training camp in France.





As reported by the Telegraph, Steve Bruce’s side have been in talks with the Reds over a season-long deal for Woodburn and appear clear favourites to land the Wales international, who is still only 18.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Ahead of their final pre-season games against Napoli and Torino, Liverpool are set to fly out to a training camp in Evian on Monday. They will do so without Woodburn, whose destination for the upcoming season is reportedly set to be decided before the weekend.





Despite featuring him just twice in all competitions last season, Jurgen Klopp remains still a huge fan of Woodburn but wants him to get regular first team experience out on loan, similar to that of fellow academy star Harry Wilson, who will spend the 2018/19 campaign with Frank Lampard's Derby County.

The Telegraph's report claims that both Sheffield United and Wigan have also asked about taking Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer on a temporary move, but Villa are now believed to be the frontrunners are having seen their transfer embargo lifted.

Aston Villa would be a great loan move for Ben Woodburn. They’re still a big club and they’ll have decent pressure on them to be promoted, plus Steve Bruce will give him his chance. The #LFC youngster would definitely improve should he go there this season. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) July 29, 2018

Villa had been under a Football League imposed embargo, amid the cash crisis under former chairman Dr Tony Xia. However, new owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have since provided the League with assurances over club finances and are once again free to make new signings.





In addition to being Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer, Woodburn is also the Reds third-youngest player to make a senior appearance and Wales' second-youngest-ever goalscorer behind Gareth Bale.