Burnley Goalkeeper Nick Pope Reportedly Ruled Out for 3 Months After Scan on Shoulder Injury

By 90Min
July 30, 2018

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has reportedly been ruled for three months as a result of the shoulder injury he sustained during last week's Europa League second qualifying round first leg tie against Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen.

Pope was forced off during the first half of the 1-1 draw at Pittodrie and Clarets manager Sean Dyche admitted afterwards that the problem could be 'serious'.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Further confirmation from the club is still not forthcoming, but a story from ESPN has claimed that Pope will be out of action until the end of October as he recovers from the dislocation, forcing him to miss ten Premier League games plus any EFL Cup or further European clashes.

It is said that a scan has revealed the need for the 26-year-old to undergo surgery.

Pope, who was selected for England's World Cup squad over the summer after a fine 2017/18 season with Burnley, was given his chance last year when number one and club captain Tom Heaton was sidelined with a shoulder problem of his own.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

He then kept his place after Heaton returned to fitness several months later. In a further blow, Heaton is not immediately ready to take the gloves as he has been suffering from minor calf trouble and is set to miss the return leg against Aberdeen this coming week. 

At this stage, he also remains a doubt for the Premier League opener against Southampton.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Anders Lindegaard replaced Pope last week, but the former Manchester United understudy is also having trouble after complaints over a tight thigh after the Aberdeen first leg.The Dane is expected to be fit, though, with Adam Legzdins currently the only other available goalkeeper.

