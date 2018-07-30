Everton Goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg Signs New 2-Year Contract Until 2020

Everton goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg has committed his immediate future to the club by signing a new two-year contract to 2020 and is looking forward to providing guidance and competition for Toffees number one Jordan Pickford.

Stekelenburg served as understudy for the England star last season after previously being number one himself and is keen to help in any way he can after a run of games this summer.

📝 | Goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg has agreed a new deal with #EFC to the end of June 2020.



More ➡️ https://t.co/MWmz6ZM6iP pic.twitter.com/AEQuleEyAW — Everton (@Everton) July 30, 2018

"Jordan had a very good 2017/18 season and played superbly as well for England at the World Cup," the 35-year-old Dutchman, who played in the 2010 World Cup final, told EvertonTV.

"I understand my role and I will try to compete with Jordan and push him to continue to get better as well," he added.

"For me, it was tough last year because I had an injury and it took me a few months to come back from that. But I'm fit now, I've played in our pre-season games and I'm very much looking forward to Jordan getting back here so we can push one another."

Epsilon/GettyImages

Pickford himself could reportedly sign a new Everton contract this summer despite only joining the club from Sunderland last summer. The news comes amid apparent interest from Chelsea, who are on the lookout for a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Thibaut Courtois.

With Pickford away at the World Cup with England until the final weekend of the competition and having to delay his summer holiday and rest, Stekelenburg could well start the season in goal when Everton face newly promoted Wolves on 11th August.