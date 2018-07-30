Fulham have completed the signing of Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who joins the club permanently after a successful spell on loan with the Cottagers during the second half of the 2017/18 season.

The Serbia international has joined the newly promoted team for an undisclosed fee and has signed a five-year deal, with Fulham confirming the 23-year-old will wear the number nine shirt.

Mitrovic said, as quoted by the club's website: “I’m very glad and happy and proud to finally be here and officially become a Fulham player. I’m happy to the moon and back.

“I have love for the fans. They’re amazing fans and I have a really good connection with them.

“This is a big club and last year we made history, we did big things, and I want to continue this. We want to keep making big things, and with all the fans behind us I think we can go far.”

Chairman Tony Khan added: “I’m delighted to announce that Aleksandar Mitrović is back where he belongs at Fulham Football Club! We have reached an agreement to bring Mitro home!

“He was a hero in our run to promotion, and from the moment he arrived at Motspur and began working with us, we’ve always wanted Mitro on a permanent [deal]; I told him that after the final at Wembley, and I’m thrilled to make it official today. Come on Fulham!”

Mitrovic scored 12 goals in 20 games, helping Fulham reach the playoff final before they beat Aston Villa to seal promotion to the Premier League.

The striker fell out of favor at Newcastle and appeared for the club just seven times last season, scoring twice, before being shipped out on loan.